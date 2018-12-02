World News
Far-right party enters regional parliament in Spain: opinion poll

A woman prepares her ballot in a polling cabin before casting her vote as electoral members and electoral observers of the parties check the list of voters for the Andalusian regional elections at a polling station in Parauta, Spain, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

(Reuters) - Spain’s far-right party is seen winning 8-10 seats in a regional election in Andalusia, according to an opinion poll published as voting closed, in what would be the first parliamentary representation for a far-right party in Spain in decades.

The GAD3 poll, carried out for ABC newspaper by telephone between Nov 19-30, showed the Socialists getting most votes in Sunday’s election but without enough seats to rule on their own.

There are a total of 109 seats in Andalusia’s regional parliament.

