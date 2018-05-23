Spain's government secures parliamentary backing for 2018 budget

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government secured parliamentary backing on Wednesday for its 2018 budget after the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) lent its support, avoiding delays some had feared as a consequence of the political stand-off in Catalonia.

The ruling centre-right People’s Party needed backing from the PNV to get the much-delayed budget through parliament because it does not have a parliamentary majority.

“The PNV has adopted this decision (...) putting the interests of the citizens of Euskadi (the Basque region) over those of the Basque Nationalist Party,” it said in a statement.