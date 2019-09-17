World News
September 17, 2019 / 6:45 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Spain's King says no candidate for PM, paves way for new election

1 Min Read

Spain's King Felipe and acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez walk before their meeting at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, September 17, 2019. Andres Ballesteros/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez will not seek a new parliamentary vote to stay on as premier after rival parties refused to back him, the royal palace said on Tuesday, paving the way for a new election - the country’s fourth in four years.

The head of state, King Felipe VI, who had earlier consulted all key political leaders to verify if a workable government was still possible, will not propose any other candidate for premiership, the palace said.

Reporting by Elena Rodriguez and Sam Edwards; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Ingrid Melander

