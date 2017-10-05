FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus says it agrees with Spain to postpone southern EU summit
#World News
October 5, 2017 / 7:06 PM / 15 days ago

Cyprus says it agrees with Spain to postpone southern EU summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus said on Thursday it had postponed a summit of leaders of southern EU states after discussions with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, embroiled in a crisis over Catalan secession efforts.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) talks to Cyprus' Prime Minister Nicos Anastasiades as they pose during the Southern EU countries summit at El Pardo Palace in Madrid, Spain April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

The meeting had been due to take place in the Cypriot capital Nicosia from Oct. 9 to 10. Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades spoke “extensively” with Rajoy on Thursday, and it was agreed it would be postponed, a statement from the Cypriot Presidency said.

“President Anastasiades expressed his absolute support and solidarity of Cyprus to the Spanish Prime Minister and his Government towards the efforts he is exerting for a united Spain, and against the secessionist attempts by Catalonia,” it said. 

Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
