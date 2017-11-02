FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arrest warrant issued for ousted Catalan leader: lawyer
November 2, 2017 / 8:50 PM / in 2 hours

Arrest warrant issued for ousted Catalan leader: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Spanish judge has issued an arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, his lawyer told Belgian state broadcaster VRT on Thursday.

Sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont attends a news conference at the Press Club Brussels Europe in Brussels, Belgium, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

“I have just heard from my client that the warrant has been issued for the president and four of his ministers who are in Belgium,” lawyer Paul Bekaert told VRT.

“Mr. Puigdemont will stay here. He has said that he will fully cooperate with Belgian authorities during the procedure,” Bekaert said.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Julia Fioretti; Editing by Andrew Heavens

