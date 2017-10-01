FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan government says voters may use any polling station in referendum
#World News
October 1, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 19 days ago

Catalan government says voters may use any polling station in referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Catalonia’s regional government said it would allow voters in Sunday’s banned independence referendum to vote at any polling station they found open in the region, if their designated voting booth was closed.

In a further step to make it easier to vote, voting slips printed at home will be accepted as valid, Jordi Turull, the regional government’s spokesman told a news conference.

After a court banned the vote, Spanish police arrested Catalan officials, seized campaign leaflets and sealed off many of the 2,300 schools designated as polling stations.

Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Editing by Adrian Croft

