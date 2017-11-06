FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ousted Catalan leaders to appear in Belgian court on November 17
#World News
November 6, 2017 / 4:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ousted Catalan leaders to appear in Belgian court on November 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and four associates will appear before a Belgian court on Nov. 17 to discuss the European arrest warrant Spain has issued against them, prosecutors said on Monday.

Ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont appears on a monitor during a live TV interview at the Belgian RTBF studio in Brussels, Belgium, November 3, 2017. RTBF Television via REUTERS

“The Brussels prosecutor’s office hereby confirms that the hearing at the council chamber will take place on Nov. 17 at 1400 (1300 GMT),” Brussels prosecutors said in a statement.

The hearing is one stage of the European extradition procedure that could take several weeks to complete.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

