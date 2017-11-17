Belgian judge postpones decision on arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader: lawyer

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Belgian judge made no ruling on the European arrest warrant issued by Spain for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four of his former ministers, after a court hearing in Brussels on Friday, his lawyer said.

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont gestures before delivering a speech to Catalan mayors in Brussels, Belgium, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

While the Belgian prosecutor demanded the arrest warrant to be exercised, the lawyers of Puigdemont and his associates will make their case at a hearing on December 4.

Puigdemont went to Belgium after his government was fired by Madrid for unilaterally declaring Catalonia independent, though he has since stated he might consider a solution that did not involve secession.