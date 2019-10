Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont talks to the media as he leaves free a prosecutor office at the Justice Palace after handing himself to police in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Brussels court, which will rule on whether to accept an arrest warrant issued by Spain for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, will convene on October 29, the Brussels prosecutor said.

Puigdemont presented himself to Belgian police on Friday, prompting his arrest. A judge ruled that he could be released, but on condition that he not leave Belgium and remain reachable.