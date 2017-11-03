FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ousted Catalan president says stands ready to cooperate with Belgian authorities
#World News
November 3, 2017 / 6:48 PM / in an hour

Ousted Catalan president says stands ready to cooperate with Belgian authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont said he stood ready to cooperate with Belgian justice authorities, adding he believed Spanish authorities had become politicized.

Sacked Catalan President Carles Puigdemont makes a statement in this still image from video calling for the release of "the legitimate government of Catalonia", after a Spanish judge ordered nine Catalan secessionist leaders to be held in custody pending a potential trial over the region's independence push, in Brussels, Belgium, November 2, 2017. TV3 via REUTERS TV

“I will not run from justice. I will go to the justice authorities, but the real justice authorities,” Puigdemont told Belgian state broadcaster RTBF in an interview aired on Friday.

“I have told my lawyer to tell Belgian justice authorities that I am completely ready to cooperate,” he said.

Puigdemont added that it was “very clear that the Spanish justice authorities had become politicized”.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alison Williams

