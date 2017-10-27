FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says will not recognize Catalonian declaration of independence
October 27, 2017 / 4:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain says will not recognize Catalonian declaration of independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Friday it would not recognize Catalonia’s declaration of independence from Spain.

“The UK does not and will not recognize the Unilateral Declaration of Independence made by the Catalan regional parliament,” Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said in a statement.

“It is based on a vote that was declared illegal by the Spanish courts,” the statement said. “We continue to want to see the rule of law upheld, the Spanish Constitution respected, and Spanish unity preserved.”

Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Hugh Lawson

