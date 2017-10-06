FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain passes law to make it easier for companies to move around country
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 6, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 14 days ago

Spain passes law to make it easier for companies to move around country

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government on Friday passed a law to make it easier for companies to move their operations around the country just as some businesses consider leaving the region of Catalonia amid a rising conflict over a plan for independence.

Esteladas (Catalan separatist flag) are reflected in a puddle of water three days after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

The new law loosens the bureaucratic red tape needed for a company’s board to take the decision to move the company’s base, unless the group’s statutes expressly say otherwise, the government said in a statement.

The law had been discussed with the opposition political parties, the Socialists and business-friendly Ciudadanos, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in the press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.