La Caixa foundation to move HQ from Catalonia to Mallorca
October 7, 2017 / 9:45 AM

La Caixa foundation to move HQ from Catalonia to Mallorca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - La Caixa Banking Foundation, which manages the holding company which controls Caixabank (CABK.MC), said on Saturday it will move its headquarters to Palma de Mallorca for as long as political upheaval in Catalonia continues.

CaixaBank and LaCaixa's logos are seen at the company's headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Caixbank said on Friday it has decided to move its registered office to Valencia in light of the situation in Catalonia, which is set to claim independence from the rest of Spain following a disputed independence referendum.

Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
