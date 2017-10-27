FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan independence group calls for 'peaceful resistance' to Madrid
October 27, 2017 / 2:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Catalan independence group calls for 'peaceful resistance' to Madrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The main secessionist group in Catalonia, the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), on Friday called on civil servants not to follow orders from the Spanish government after Madrid authorized direct rule over the region.

Following a declaration of independence in Catalonia the upper house of Spain’s parliament authorized the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to rule Catalonia directly from Madrid.

The ANC called on Catalan civil servants to respond with “peaceful resistance”.

Reporting by Sam Edwards; writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul E. Day

