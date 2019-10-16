Catalan demonstrators clash with police in third day of protests

Police officers run during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Catalan pro-independence demonstrators clashed with riot police in the center of Barcelona on Wednesday in a third day of protests over Monday’s imprisonment of nine leaders of a failed secession bid.

Police charged and fired foam bullets as protesters set fire to bins and cars near the interior department of the regional government in Barcelona, a Reuters witness said.

At least four streets were blocked by burning containers.