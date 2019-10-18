Protesters clash with police in central Barcelona

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Masked demonstrators clashed with police in central Barcelona on Friday as a fifth day of protests over the jailing of separatist leaders turned violent.

A crowd of protesters hurled stones and cans at police in riot gear, and dragged large garbage bins to the middle of a main city boulevard, and set them ablaze. Police vans tried but failed to push people back onto the pavements.

Other mass rallies held across the city to denounce lengthy prison terms handed down this week to nine independence leaders, were peaceful.