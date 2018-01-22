FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 12:57 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Spanish court rejects demand to issue European arrest warrant for Puigdemont

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme Court on Monday rejected the state prosecutor’s demand to reactivate a European arrest warrant for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont.

Puigdemont, who is in Denmark on Monday to give a speech, potentially faces decades of jail in Spain for leading Catalonia’s independence drive.

The decision to reactivate the arrest warrant was postponed until the Catalan parliament is restored to normal activity, the court said in a statement.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

