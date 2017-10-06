Catalan pro-independence parties working on independence declaration: El Mundo

MADRID (Reuters) - Secessionist parties in the Catalan parliament are discussing an independence declaration that will be submitted to the regional assembly next Tuesday, a pro-independence Catalan legislator was quoted as saying by El Mundo newspaper on Friday.

“We are in talks about a text, with paper and pencil, on the declaration that we want the regional parliament to accept on Tuesday,” Carles Riera, a lawmaker from the CUP (Popular Unity Candidacy), was quoted as saying.

“Nobody has put forward any scenario of delay, ambiguity or confusion. We are not working on that scenario,” he said.