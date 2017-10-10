FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan parliament session delayed for talks between parties
#World News
October 10, 2017 / 4:29 PM / 10 days ago

Catalan parliament session delayed for talks between parties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Tuesday’s session of the Catalan parliament at which regional leader Carles Puigdemont could unilaterally declare the region’s independence from Spain has been delayed, a parliament spokeswoman said.

Organisers of the political parties in the assembly are holding a meeting, she said.

Local media said the delay could be the result of disagreements within the pro-independence coalition on how far Puigdemont’s speech should go in declaring a split from Spain.

Reporting by Catherine McDonald, writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Julien Toyer

