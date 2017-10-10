Catalan parliament session delayed for talks between parties

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Tuesday’s session of the Catalan parliament at which regional leader Carles Puigdemont could unilaterally declare the region’s independence from Spain has been delayed, a parliament spokeswoman said.

Organisers of the political parties in the assembly are holding a meeting, she said.

Local media said the delay could be the result of disagreements within the pro-independence coalition on how far Puigdemont’s speech should go in declaring a split from Spain.