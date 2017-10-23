FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan leader to lose all powers once Senate approves direct rule
October 23, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 2 days ago

Catalan leader to lose all powers once Senate approves direct rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Regional leader of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont will lose all powers and will stop receiving a salary once the Senate approves article 155 which imposes direct central government rule on the region, the Deputy Prime Minister said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Catalan President Carles Puigdemont gives a speech at the Palau de la Generalitat, the regional government headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, October 21, 2017.Ruben Moreno Garcia/Generalitat de Catalunya/Handout via REUTERS

A single representative may be temporarily instated by Madrid to govern the region after the Senate approves direct rule, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said in a radio interview. The Senate is expected to approve the measures on Friday.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
