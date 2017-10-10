FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 10, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 10 days ago

Catalan leader signs document declaring independence from Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and other regional politicians signed a document declaring Catalonia’s independence from Spain, but it was unclear if the document would have any legal value.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont delivers a speech in the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

“Catalonia restores today its full sovereignty,” says the document, called “declaration of the representatives of Catalonia.”

“We call on all states and international organizations to recognize the Catalan republic as an independent and sovereign state. We call on the Catalan government to take all necessary measures to make possible and fully effective this declaration of independence and the measures contained in the transition law that founds the republic.”

Puigdemont told the assembly earlier that the effects of the declaration would be suspended to allow time for talks to reach a negotiated solution to the standoff over the northeastern region.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Julien Toyer

