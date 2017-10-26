Catalan separatist party will leave regional government if election called: source

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalan pro-independence party ERC would leave the regional government if regional president Carles Puigdemont calls a snap election, a party source said on Thursday.

Puigdemont is set to call a snap regional election, according to political allies, a move that could help break a one-month deadlock between the Madrid government and separatists seeking a split from Spain.

“It is not justified. It is an explicit renouncement of the Oct. 1 mandate without any sort of compensation,” the party source said.