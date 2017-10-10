FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU again urges dialogue to end Catalan crisis
#World News
October 10, 2017 / 9:02 AM / 10 days ago

EU again urges dialogue to end Catalan crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission repeated its call for dialogue in Spain to end the crisis in Catalonia amid concerns that the Catalan regional authorities could declare independence on Tuesday.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont presides over a cabinet meeting at the regional government headquarters, the Generalitat, in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

“We called on all those concerned to get of this confrontation as quickly as possible and to start dialogue,” a spokesman for the EU executive said in answer to a question on how the Commission might respond to such a declaration.

“Violence, as we said, can never be a political tool,” he told reporters, recalling a statement made last week. “And we expressed our confidence in the capacity of Prime Minister (Mariano) Rajoy to manage this delicate process in full respect of the Spanish constitution and the basic fundamental rights of the citizens.”

Reporting by Lily Cusack; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
