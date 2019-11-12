Jailed Catalan leader is MEP and can seek immunity: EU court adviser

FILE PHOTO: Former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras testifies before judges during the trial of jailed Catalan separatist leaders at the Supreme Court in Madrid, Spain, February 14, 2019 in this screengrab taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A jailed Catalan separatist leader was a member of the European Parliament despite not being able to take up his seat and can seek immunity from prosecution on that basis, an adviser to the European Court of Justice said on Tuesday.

The advice from Advocate General Maciej Szpunar is a boost for Catalan separatist movement and Oriol Junqueras, who has been held on remand in Spain since November 2017 after an illegal independence referendum.

The European Parliament itself should be able to decide whether to waive or defend the immunity of one of its members, Szpunar advised the court.

The European Court of Justice, the EU’s highest court, is not bound by the advocate generals’ opinions, but judges do tend to follow them in most cases. The court normally gives its verdict within two to four months of the opinion.