Former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras testifies before judges during the trial of jailed Catalan separatist leaders at the Supreme Court in Madrid, Spain, June 12 , 2019 in this screengrab taken from video. Spanish Supreme Court Pool via Reuters TV

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme Court on Friday denied Catalan separatist Oriol Junqueras, in jail awaiting a ruling of charges related to his part in the region’s 2017 independence bid, permission to leave jail to collect his European parliament credentials.

Without the credentials, Junqueras will be unable to claim his seat in the European parliament after winning the position in the European election on May 26.