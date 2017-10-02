FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron backs Spain's constitutional unity in call to PM Rajoy
October 2, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 18 days ago

France's Macron backs Spain's constitutional unity in call to PM Rajoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his support for Spain’s constitutional unity in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, a source in the president’s office said on Monday.

France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the European Union Tallinn Digital Summit in Tallinn, Estonia, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Hundreds were injured on Sunday when police tried to disrupt a referendum on Catalonian independence that Madrid has deemed illegal.

“The president underlined his support for Spain’s constitutional unity,” the source said. The source made no reference to the tactics used by Spanish police.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
