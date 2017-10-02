France's Macron backs Spain's constitutional unity in call to PM Rajoy

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his support for Spain’s constitutional unity in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, a source in the president’s office said on Monday.

France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the European Union Tallinn Digital Summit in Tallinn, Estonia, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Hundreds were injured on Sunday when police tried to disrupt a referendum on Catalonian independence that Madrid has deemed illegal.

“The president underlined his support for Spain’s constitutional unity,” the source said. The source made no reference to the tactics used by Spanish police.