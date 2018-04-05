FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 5, 2018 / 7:06 PM / in 19 hours

Ruling means Puigdemont cannot face rebellion charges: German court spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is free to leave prison as soon as he posts bail of 75,000 euros, but must remain in Germany, reporting weekly to police, while extradition proceedings continue, a German court spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The higher regional court of Schleswig-Holstein ruled earlier that Puigdemont could be extradited only on corruption charges, not charges of rebellion as Madrid had also requested.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.