April 7, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont hopes to return to live in Belgium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said on Saturday he hoped to live in Belgium once legal proceedings are concluded in Germany, where he was released on bail on Friday.

Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“My wish is to return to Belgium. But only after the end of the proceedings here in Germany, not before,” he told reporters in Berlin.

“My plan is to remain of course in Berlin. It is my residence now until the end of this process,” he added. Asked where he would stay in Berlin, he laughed and replied: “Well, the police know.”

Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
