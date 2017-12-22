Germany calls for reconciliation, respect for constitution in Spain

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany called for reconciliation and respect for the constitution in Spain after separatists triumphed in Catalan regional elections on Thursday in a result that threatens to prolong political tensions there.

“We hope that the current division in Catalan society can be overcome and that a common future can be found with all political forces in Spain,” government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told a regular government news conference on Friday.

“Any government will have to act on the basis of the rule of law and the Spanish constitution,” she added.