Germany: Rule of law must hold in Spain

BERLIN (Reuters) - It is important for Spain to uphold the rule of law to preserve stability, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Wednesday as Catalonia moves toward declaring independence from the EU state.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves during German Unification Day celebrations in Mainz, Germany, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“Germany is watching developments there closely. We have a great interest in the stability of Spain. Therefore it is important ... that the rule of law is adhered to,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

Describing the conflict between Madrid and Catalonia as an internal matter, he said any solution “can only take place within the Spanish constitution and democratic order” and he declined to condemn police action over the weekend.

“Chancellor Merkel is not pursuing a mediation mission. It is an internal matter for Spain,” he added.