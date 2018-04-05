FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 6:39 PM / in 20 hours

Spain says it respects German court ruling on Puigdemont extradition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government said it respected the decision of a German court which on Thursday dismissed an extradition request for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on grounds of rebellion.

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont speaks during his briefing on the situation in Catalonia at Finnish Parliament in Helsinki, Finland March 22, 2018. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

“The government never gives an opinion on court decisions, especially when it concerns court decisions made in another country. It always respects them, whether it likes them or not,” a government spokeswoman said.

The German court upheld an extradition request on the lesser charge of misuse of public funds.

Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Andrew Roche

