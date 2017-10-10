FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish government says any dialogue with Catalonia must be within the law
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 10, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 10 days ago

Spanish government says any dialogue with Catalonia must be within the law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont should come back to the path of the law if he wants talks to take place and he has no right to impose a mediation with the government, Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Tuesday.

Spain´s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria makes a statement at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

“Neither Mr. Puigdemont nor anybody else can claim ... to impose mediation. Any dialogue between democrats has to take place within the law,” Saenz de Santamaria said after Puigdemont declared Catalonia’s independence from Spain but immediately suspended it to allow time for a mediated solution with Spain.

The Spanish government will meet on Wednesday to decide on its response to this declaration.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Julien Toyer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.