Pro-independence parties want Catalan parliament to discuss independence on Monday: report
October 4, 2017 / 9:49 AM / 16 days ago

Pro-independence parties want Catalan parliament to discuss independence on Monday: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Pro-independence Catalan parties Junts Pel Si and CUP have asked parliament to meet to discuss and possibly declare the region’s independence from Spain on Monday, Catalan newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Wednesday.

Catalan regional Parliament speaker, Carme Forcadell (C), presides over the parties' spokepersons board meeting at the Parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

The regional parliament’s governing body is meeting today to decide when to call a parliamentary session to discuss the results of a banned referendum on splitting from Spain. During this session, the parliament could declare independence.

Given the referendum was declared unconstitutional, this declaration would not bear any legal consequence and it is highly unlikely to be recognized internationally.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day

