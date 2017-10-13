FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Juncker says does not want Catalan independence
October 13, 2017 / 9:29 AM / in 8 days

Juncker says does not want Catalan independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker said on Friday he did not want Catalonia to become independent as it would encourage other regions to do the same and make governing the EU too complicated.

A woman rides her bicycle holding a Spanish flag during Spain's National Day in Barcelona, Spain October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

“If we allow Catalonia -- and it is none of our business -- to separate, others will do the same. I do not want that,” Jean Claude Juncker said in a speech at Luxembourg University.

He said he was “very worried” about separatist tendencies in Europe and had encouraged Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to ensure the situation was brought under control.

Referring to Catalan calls for EU mediation, he said the Commission could not mediate if only one side asked it to do so. The EU has said it has confidence in Rajoy to resolve what it sees as an internal issue.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

