Catalan leaders Oriol Junqueras, Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Raul Romeva, Jordi sanchez and Jordi Cuixart gesture in front of the Lledoners prison after the Spanish government announced a pardon for those who participated in Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid, Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, near Barcelona, Spain, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

SANT JOAN DE VILATORRADA, Spain (Reuters) - Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras said on Wednesday, after being released from jail following a government pardon, that he will keep working to make the “dream of a Catalan republic a reality”.