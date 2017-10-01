Over 460 people injured in Catalonia during referendum: Barcelona mayor

A woman is grabbed by riot police near a a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

MADRID (Reuters) - More than 460 people have been injured in disturbances across Catalonia on Sunday, the Barcelona mayor said, as riot police clashed with people who had gathered for a banned referendum on the region’s independence from the rest of Spain.

“As mayor of Barcelona I demand an immediate end to police charges against the defenseless population,” Ada Colau said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Catalan health service said 465 had been hurt, with two in serious condition in hospital.