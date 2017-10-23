FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2017 / 9:18 AM / 2 days ago

Catalan parliament to meet on Thursday to decide response to Madrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalonia’s parliament will hold a plenary session on Thursday morning, spokesman for the regional Junts pel Si party said on Monday, in which it will lay out its response to Madrid after the central government said it would impose direct rule.

The spokesman said the party plans to launch a legal appeal against the application of article 155, which rests power from the regional government and lays the groundwork for new elections.

The Spanish senate is expected to pass article 155 on Friday.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
