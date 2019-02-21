World News
February 21, 2019 / 2:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Catalonia protesters clash with police over separatist trial

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Spain (Reuters) - Riot police clashed with pro-independence Catalan protesters in Barcelona on Thursday while other activists burned tires and tried to block highways across northeast Spain as part of a day of protests against the trial of 12 separatist leaders.

Near the Plaza Catalonia railway station in downtown Barcelona, police in riot gear used batons against a large group of mostly young protesters after some of them hurled stones at the police. No arrests or injuries were reported.

Reporting by Pilar Suárez and Jordi Rubio; Writing by Paul Day and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
