FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police to remove people from Catalan voting stations on Sunday: government source
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 30, 2017 / 11:45 AM / in 19 days

Police to remove people from Catalan voting stations on Sunday: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A demonstrator shouts at a Mosso d'Esquadra, Catalan regional policeman, in front of city hall during a demonstration in favor of a unified Spain a day before the banned October 1 independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Police will remove people from Catalan independence referendum polling stations on Sunday, a government source said on Saturday, without giving details on how this would be carried out.

It would be up to the police how they remove people, the official source said.

Volunteers staffing polling stations and using the national census in Sunday’s banned Catalan referendum on independence from Spain will be liable for fines of up to 300,000 euros ($354,360), the source said.

Reporting By Sam Edwards, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Janet Lawrence

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.