Spanish police charge to disperse separatist protesters outside Barcelona HQ

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spanish police carrying shields and weapons and backed by dozens of riot vans charged to try to disperse Catalan pro-independence protesters late on Saturday who had gathered outside police headquarters in central Barcelona.

Reuters TV footage showed police armed with batons forcing their way through the thousands-strong crowd while demonstrators threw stones and flares.

The website of local newspaper la Vanguardia said at least two protesters were arrested. It was not immediately clear if the clash caused injuries.

The police action followed a two-hour standoff, during which demonstrators threw bottles, balls and rubber bullets at officers.

A large crowd was still massed around police headquarters around half an hour after the charge occurred.

The protest was organized by CDR, a pro-independence pressure group that favors direct action and has cut railtracks and roads as well as trying to storm the regional parliament.