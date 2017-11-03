Belgian prosecutor says will study Puigdemont arrest warrant

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian authorities have received Spain’s arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and will examine it before handing it over to a judge, federal prosecutor Eric Van der Sypt said on Friday.

“We will study it, we will give it to an investigative judge maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” Van der Sypt told Reuters.

The comments came just hours after Spain issued an arrest warrant on sedition and other charges for Puigdemont, who went to Brussels after his government was sacked over a declaration of independence.