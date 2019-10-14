Catalonia protests block several roads over leaders' jail sentences

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Protesters blocked five regional roads across Catalonia, officials at the Catalan road traffic agency said on Monday as people opposing the sentencing to jail of pro-independence leaders took to the streets.

Several streets in Barcelona were also blocked by protests, including parts of Diagonal avenue, which crosses the whole city, local police said. There were also protests in several big Catalan municipalities, such as Girona and Lleida.

Train tracks were briefly blocked outside Girona, a separatist stronghold, rail operator Rodalies said on Twitter.

A Catalan police spokesperson told Reuters that no major incidents had been reported at the time, but declined to give more details.