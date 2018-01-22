Former Catalan leader Puigdemont to address situation in Catalan parliament on Tuesday

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said Monday during a university debate in Copenhagen he will address the media on Tuesday, declining to answer questions about the current situation in Catalan parliament.

“If I say something about the news in Catalonia in relation with the decision of the parliament or the decision of the Spanish (supreme court), I think nothing of what was discussed today will appear in the media,” Puigdemont said when asked about during a debate at University of Copenhagen.

Earlier Monday, Catalonia’s parliament proposed Puigdemont as its candidate for regional leader.

Puigdemont arrived in Denmark on Monday on his first trip away from Belgium in three months of self-imposed exile.