Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont talks to the media at the Justice Palace in Brussels, Belgium October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Catalonia’s ex-regional leader Carles Puigdemont said on Tuesday that a Brussels court had postponed a hearing on an arrest warrant issued by Spain to seek his extradition.

The court will hear the matter on Dec. 16, Puigdemont told reporters in Brussels, where he lives in self-imposed exile since a failed bid to seek independence for Catalonia.