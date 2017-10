MADRID (Reuters) - The regional leader of Catalonia said he already feels like the president of a free country after more than two million Catalans voted to leave Spain in a banned referendum last Sunday.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont speaks during a news conference at Generalitat Palace in Barcelona, Spain October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

“I already feel as a president of a free country where millions of people have made an important decision,” Carles Puigdemont said in an interview with German newspaper Bild due to be published on Thursday.