BARCELONA (Reuters) - Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will address the regional parliament next Tuesday on the “current political situation,” the Catalan parliament said on Twitter.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont leaves the stage after a news conference at Generalitat Palace in Barcelona, Spain, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

The speaker of the Catalan assembly, Carme Forcadell, has called the plenary session for 6 pm (1600 GMT) on Tuesday, it said.