Catalan leader says will proceed with Oct. 1 independence referendum
September 21, 2017 / 7:18 PM / a month ago

Catalan leader says will proceed with Oct. 1 independence referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Catalonia’s regional government, Carles Puigdemont, said on Thursday his administration would push on with a banned Oct. 1 referendum on a split from Spain, in defiance of a court order banning the vote.

Catalan Regional President Carles Puigdemont records a statement at the regional government headquarters, the Generalitat Palace, in Barcelona, Spain, September 21, 2017. Catalan Goverment/Ruben Moreno Garcia/Handout via REUTERS

“We will do it because we have contingency plans in place to ensure it happens, but above all because it has the support of the immense majority of the population who are sick of the arrogance and abuse of the People’s Party (PP) government,” he said in a televised statement.

The ruling PP government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and major opposition parties in Madrid have declared an independence referendum illegal and against Spain’s constitution.

Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
