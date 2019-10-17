Catalonia's Torra says aims for region to be independent from Spain by end 2021

FILE PHOTO: Catalan Regional President Quim Torra gestures as he speaks during a news conference after Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine Catalan separatist leaders for between nine and 13 years for their role in a failed independence bid, at regional government headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Catalonia’s pro-independence regional chief Quim Torra said on Thursday he aims for the region to be independent from Spain by the end of 2021 if Catalan parties agree to it.

Addressing the regional parliament, he also said he wanted a proposal for a “Catalan republic” to be ready by the spring of next year. Torra previously said a new vote would have to be held to decide on self-determination for Catalonia.

The regional parliament’s term expires in December 2021.