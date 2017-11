MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday dismissed allegations that Moscow had fomented separatist sentiment in Spain’s Catalonia as hysteria, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Thomas Greminger, the secretary general of the OSCE, in Moscow, Russia November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Spanish ministers said on Monday they believed Russian-based groups used online social media to heavily promote Catalonia’s independence referendum last month in an attempt to destabilize Spain.