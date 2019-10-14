Convicted Catalan separatists must comply with sentences: acting PM

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a statement after Spain's Supreme Court announcement on the verdict in the high stakes trial of Catalan separatist leaders over a banned independence referendum at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Twelve leaders of a separatist movement in the Spanish region of Catalonia must comply with sentences handed to them for their roles in a failed bid for independence in 2017, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the country’s Supreme Court sentenced a group of nine politicians and activists to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition, and imposed fines on three others for the lesser charge of disobedience.

Sanchez, who also called for dialogue in the region, spoke shortly after regional leader Quim Torra called for an amnesty for all separatist leaders who have been sanctioned by the Spanish state.